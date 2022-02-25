David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $858,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00.

On Monday, December 6th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00.

PFSI traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.65. 654,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,402. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 231,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 225,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

