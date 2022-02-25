Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Davide Campari-Milano in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.89) to €12.10 ($13.75) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

