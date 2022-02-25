DCC (LON:DCC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,100.88

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,100.88 ($82.97) and traded as low as GBX 5,692 ($77.41). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,692 ($77.41), with a volume of 308,259 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCC. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($98.60) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered shares of DCC to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 6,900 ($93.84) to GBX 5,550 ($75.48) in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,640 ($103.90) to GBX 8,349 ($113.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,046.17 ($95.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,180.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,100.88. The company has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

