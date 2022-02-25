DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Stock Position Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 285,832 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.72% of DCP Midstream worth $42,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 19.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after buying an additional 96,344 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.4% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DCP opened at $30.84 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 3.28.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DCP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

