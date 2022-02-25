Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Lifted by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of Deckers Outdoor worth $19,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 88.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK opened at $284.72 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $267.08 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.46 and a 200-day moving average of $376.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.