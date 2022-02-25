DEEPSPACE (DPS) Hits Market Cap of $7.67 Million

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $357,137.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00045619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.40 or 0.07110197 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,392.06 or 0.99909292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048598 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

