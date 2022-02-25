DeepVerge (LON:DVRG) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.70 ($0.24). Approximately 516,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 655,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.24).

The stock has a market cap of £38.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.83.

DeepVerge plc, a vertically integrated physical and cloud-based company, focused on commercializing AI test services for good and bad bacteria in skincare, healthcare, and water. It offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Algzym, an enzyme-based technology that bursts algal cell walls and releases omega 3 oils in a solvent-free process; and Rinodrive, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies.

