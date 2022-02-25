DeFine Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week (DFA)

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. DeFine has a market cap of $71.03 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFine coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00003209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFine has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.76 or 0.07066281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,469.61 or 1.00189328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00048272 BTC.

DeFine Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling DeFine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars.

