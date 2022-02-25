DeGate (DG) Reaches Market Cap of $16.31 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and $6.19 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.27 or 0.06835330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,872.67 or 0.99955138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00047705 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,229,193 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.