Degenerator Reaches Market Cap of $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

