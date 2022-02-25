DeHive (DHV) Market Capitalization Achieves $273,996.06

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. DeHive has a market capitalization of $273,996.06 and approximately $272,855.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,730.36 or 0.06971663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,968.00 or 0.99500478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00045168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00048292 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.