Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($4.04) to GBX 244 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of DROOF stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

