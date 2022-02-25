Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($4.04) to GBX 244 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.
Shares of DROOF stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deliveroo (DROOF)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.