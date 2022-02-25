Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($197.73) to €171.00 ($194.32) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($157.95) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average is $117.95. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

