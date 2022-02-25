Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

DELL has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

DELL opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,427,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

