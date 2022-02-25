Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.60.

DELL stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 537.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

