Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.60.
DELL stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48.
In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 537.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
