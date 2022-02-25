Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $55.84, but opened at $51.55. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $49.59, with a volume of 169,170 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,404,000 after purchasing an additional 269,899 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,083 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

