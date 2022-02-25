Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is Crake Asset Management LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009,129 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up 3.6% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crake Asset Management LLP owned 0.25% of Delta Air Lines worth $66,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

DAL opened at $40.33 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

