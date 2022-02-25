DeltaChain (DELTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.96 or 0.00284567 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004806 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.89 or 0.01209601 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003179 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars.

