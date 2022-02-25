DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.60 or 0.00278866 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004747 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.40 or 0.01207891 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 89.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

