Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.50.

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $59.30.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

