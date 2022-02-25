Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of DEN stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $70.37. 12,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,981. Denbury has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Denbury by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Denbury by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Denbury by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $2,022,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Denbury by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

