Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. Denny’s reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of DENN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 465,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,410. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. Denny’s has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Denny’s by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,587 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,718,000 after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

