DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.16%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

