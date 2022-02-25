Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Cap Achieves $12.09 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $12.09 million and $636,436.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.76 or 0.07066281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,469.61 or 1.00189328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00048272 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 462,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 145,986,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

