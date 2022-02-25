Desjardins Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$110.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra lowered Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.30.

Loblaw Companies stock remained flat at $C$101.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,728. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$94.56. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$61.20 and a 12 month high of C$105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$577,541.67. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,064 shares of company stock worth $2,696,678.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

