Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.38) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.16). Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.00.

USA stock opened at C$1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$3.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14.

About Americas Silver (Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.