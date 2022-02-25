Desjardins Weighs in on Americas Silver Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.93). Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on USAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.91.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.44. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,797,712 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,183 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 827,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

