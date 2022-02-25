Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €26.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DTE. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.95) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($24.20) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

Deutsche Telekom stock traded down €0.89 ($1.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €15.59 ($17.71). 32,192,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($20.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.91.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

