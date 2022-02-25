Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $11.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKLA. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Nikola stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Nikola has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $17,473,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,770,323 shares of company stock worth $18,066,459. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,743,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nikola by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 191,813 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nikola by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

