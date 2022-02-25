Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $21.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PING. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

