Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €70.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($77.27) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUD. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($85.23) to €82.00 ($93.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.45.

BUD traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 782 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

