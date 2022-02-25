Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $275.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.40.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $218.18 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $199.63 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,092,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.