Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Target Price to $25.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NCLH. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.34). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

