Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($82.95) to €75.00 ($85.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

DPSGY stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $72.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

