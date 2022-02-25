Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €24.50 ($27.84) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

Deutsche Telekom stock traded down €0.89 ($1.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €15.59 ($17.71). 32,192,169 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($20.60). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €16.52 and its 200 day moving average is €16.91.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

