Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,252,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,118,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,880,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

