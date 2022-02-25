DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $22,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Natixis raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 74.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 57,052 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $408.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.69, a PEG ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $1,254,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,404 shares of company stock valued at $16,424,755 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

About DexCom (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.