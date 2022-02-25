DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $212.03

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 212.03 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 215.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 59 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.50 ($2.99).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.12) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.96) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £552.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.16.

In related news, insider Mike Schmidt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($33,727.73).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

