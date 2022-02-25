DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,999 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.49% of DHI Group worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after buying an additional 35,848 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DHI Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 125,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

About DHI Group (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.