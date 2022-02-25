DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Up 8.9%

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) shares rose 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.82. Approximately 2,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 268,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DICE. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

