DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,411 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $51,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. StockNews.com cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

