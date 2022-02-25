DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Down to $101.28

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.28, but opened at $97.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $99.18, with a volume of 8,245 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.31.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after buying an additional 186,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

