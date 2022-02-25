DIGG (DIGG) Market Cap Reaches $15.99 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $31,792.48 or 0.80125342 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $15.99 million and $63,293.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.55 or 0.07088362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,643.13 or 0.99911020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048393 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

