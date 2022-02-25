Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Trading Down 1.6%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 17,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 34,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $228.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.65.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 48.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 168.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 146.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.
