Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $134.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

