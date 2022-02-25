Digitalcoin Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $182,679.79 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,582.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.01 or 0.07099164 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.33 or 0.00283794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.53 or 0.00807252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00073563 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.00390814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00218199 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,459,871 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.