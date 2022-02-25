Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director Warren A. Stephens Purchases 20,000 Shares

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $22.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.55. 14,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,368. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.61 and a 52-week high of $416.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,119,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after buying an additional 68,807 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dillard’s by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after acquiring an additional 178,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,843,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDS. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

