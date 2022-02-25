Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 36,830 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.22% of ALLETE worth $38,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 25.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,122,000 after buying an additional 191,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,163,000 after buying an additional 161,251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 10.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,699,000 after buying an additional 131,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 30.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,094,000 after purchasing an additional 93,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 286.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of ALE opened at $60.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.29. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

