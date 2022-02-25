Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 38,331 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,331 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.10% of ONE Gas worth $37,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

NYSE OGS opened at $77.61 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

