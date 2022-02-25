Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 51,547 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,547 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $40,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

BMRN opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.88, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.79. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

